Britain and EU speak on Harare demonstration

by Mandla Ndlovu

The European Union and the British government have expressed dismay over the images from Harare showing a number of protestors being beaten by the police.EU posted on Twitter saying, "Very worrying images from Harare CBD today, where the police heavy-handedly dispersed crowds of peaceful demonstrators. We call for restraint and proportionality, and for respect for the constitutional right to peaceful protest."The UK in Zimbabwe said, "Concerned at the images of the heavy handed response to disperse crowds in Harare. Demonstrations must be peaceful but urge the security forces to show restraint and ensure response is proportionate."Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said the banning of the MDC demonstration was a sign that the country has not reached mature democracy and tolerance."It's disappointing that it appears we're not yet politically mature enough to be tolerant of one another. Violence of any kind is condemned in its strongest terms but when will we be able to get to the stage where democracy prevails? Cry my beloved country" Mliswa said. "We can't ban a planned march on speculation. Police must come up with credible evidence. By putting a bandage over a wound doesn't mean you've treated it. Re-engagement is about opening up not oppressing. We're governed by a constitution and laws not speculation."