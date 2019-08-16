Robert Mugabe's resignation letter disappears

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



Harare

Zimbabwe



State House
Harare
Zimbabwe
21 November 2017



The Honourable Jacob Mudenda



Notice of resignation as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe



In terms of the provisions of section 96 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe, amendment number 20, 2013. Following my verbal communication with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at 13:53 hours, 21st November, 2017 intimating my intention to resign as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I Robert Gabriel Mugabe in terms of section 96 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe hereby formally tender my resignation as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.



My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability.



Kindly give public notice of my resignation as soon as possible as required by section 96 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe.



Yours faithfully,

Robert Gabriel Mugabe President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.



Former President Robert Mugabe's resignation letter has disappeared from parliament where it was placed for safekeeping a weekly paper Zimbabwe Independent has reported.Quoting sources the paper said the disappearance was discovered when the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) requested the original copy of the letter and it not be located.The matter is said to have caused one assistant clerk of parliament Johannes Gandiwa who was entrusted with the custody of the letter to be dismissed from work for gross negligence.President Robert Mugabe resigned on 21 November 2017 shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule.The impeachment was a culmination of a bloody military coup that was led by the army on November 15. The coup left a number of Zimbabweans including CIO boss Peter Munetsi dead and scores unaccounted for while some were exiled.The disappearance of the letter has raised eyebrows with analysts saying there is more than what meets the eye.The following is the full letter from Mugabe that the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda read to the joint seating: