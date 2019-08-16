Latest News Editor's Choice


Mupfumira denied bail again

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 13:30hrs | Views
Former Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira's second bid for freedom has flopped as she has been denied bail at the High Court today.

Mupfumira has been charged for alleged criminal abuse of office after she allegedly took  US$100 million in State funds during her time as Public Service Minister under the Mugabe government.

After her recent arrest, the prosecutor general (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi issued a certificate classifying her case as a complex one seeking her incarceration for 21 days while investigations are underway, a unique case in the country's prosecution.

Investigations have established that the applicant has a personal CBZ bank account 04422647590013 in which money was directly deposited into.

The minister is likely to face a minimum of three charges including fraud, money laundering and criminal abuse of office. Money laundering attracts 25 years imprisonment, criminal abuse attracts 15

Mupfumira is facing criminal abuse of public office charges involving US$95 million.

Source - online

