Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC turns march into a stayaway

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 13:31hrs | Views
MDC-Alliance's High Court bid to quash a police order prohibiting their planned demonstrations, hit a brick wall after a judge threw out the urgent chamber application.

Justice Joseph Musakwa dismissed the application saying the political party had jumped the gun.

MDC-A, according to the judge, could have approached the magistrates' court first before rushing to the High Court.

To that end, MDC-A lawyer and vice president Mr Tendai Biti said the party had called off the march.

"We differ respectfully with the ruling of the High Court. We will not appeal to the magistrates' court because we do not accept the correctness, with greatest respect, of the ruling of the High Court today.

"We will now proceed with our planned marches in Bulawayo on Monday the 19th, in Masvingo, Gweru and Mutare," said Mr Biti.

MDC-A spokesperson Mr Daniel Molokele said the planned march had been turned into a stay away.

"In simple terms, today's march will no longer go ahead. They have banned our march.

"For today, here in Harare, it is now a State-funded stay away," he said.

MDC-A notified the police of their planned demonstration on August 5 this year but the police yesterday issued an order prohibiting the event for security reasons.

The opposition party on Thursday night filed an urgent application for review of the order, which was thrown out today.

The application was premised on the basis of alleged procedural irregularity with the MDC-A lawyers arguing that the police had not complied with Section 26 of the Public Order and Security Act (ACT).

The section, according to MDC, stipulates that the police's response must be filed within seven days.

MDC-A argued that the prohibition order was filed outside the seven days, hence they wanted it set aside.

Police on Thursday issued the prohibition order saying anyone taking part in such action will face the full wrath of the law.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

25 mins ago | 79 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

28 mins ago | 35 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

48 mins ago | 392 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1044 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2392 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 933 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1508 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2442 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3235 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3272 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6588 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1915 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days