Zanu-PF optimistic of retaining Zaka East seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF has officially launched the Zaka East by-election campaign, with the party optimistic of retaining the seat which fell vacant following the death of Caston Gumbwanda in June this year.Clemence Chiduwa, recently won the ZANU PF primary elections for the Zaka East Constituency making him the sole candidate to represent the party in the National Assembly elections slated for the 21st of September this year.Chiduwa is confident of victory in the polls which will see him battling for the seat with candidates from three other parties."I thank you all for voting for me in the primary elections. I hope on 21 September we will win as well," said Chiduwa.Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, appealed to the Zaka electorate to continue showing their support for the revolutionary party by voting for Chiduwa.Chiduwa will battle it out with MDC's Derick Charamba, Clemence Chavarika of the National Constitutional Assembly and Lazarus Mubango of the FreeZim Congress .Zanu-PF recently won the Bikita East ward 31 by-election with the party's supporters and leadership saying it was a sign that the party continues to command support due to its people oriented policies.