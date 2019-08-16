Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF optimistic of retaining Zaka East seat

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 14:46hrs | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF has officially launched the Zaka East by-election campaign, with the party optimistic of retaining the seat which fell vacant following the death of Caston Gumbwanda in June this year.

Clemence Chiduwa, recently won the ZANU PF primary elections for the Zaka East Constituency making him the sole candidate to represent the party in the National Assembly elections slated for the 21st of September this year.

Chiduwa is confident of victory in the polls which will see him battling for the seat with candidates from three other parties.

"I thank you all for voting for me in the primary elections. I hope on 21 September we will win as well," said Chiduwa.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, appealed to the Zaka electorate to continue showing their support for the revolutionary party by voting for Chiduwa.

Chiduwa will battle it out with MDC's Derick Charamba, Clemence Chavarika of the National Constitutional Assembly and Lazarus Mubango of the FreeZim Congress .

Zanu-PF recently won the Bikita East ward 31 by-election with the party's supporters and leadership saying it was a sign that the party continues to command support due to its people oriented policies.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

25 mins ago | 109 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

55 mins ago | 767 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 703 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 681 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2116 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2776 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2862 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5760 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1840 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days