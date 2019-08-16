News / National
0, A level results for June out
16 Aug 2019 at 14:48hrs | Views
ZIMSEC has released the June 2019 Ordinary and Advanced level results.
ZIMSEC Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said heads of examinations centre will be able to collect the results for their respective from ZIMSEC regional offices starting from Monday, 19 August.
More to follow....
ZIMSEC Board Chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said heads of examinations centre will be able to collect the results for their respective from ZIMSEC regional offices starting from Monday, 19 August.
More to follow....
Source - zbc