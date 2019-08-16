No one has monopoly over rights claim, says Zimbabwe police

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police say no one has the monopoly of speaking on rights, while mobilising other people to engage in lawless activities.Speaking to ZBC News after the High Court had just upheld a police prohibition of a demonstration by the opposition MDC party, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said lawlessness will not be allowed in the country.He said the prohibition still stands and it is the duty of citizens to comply with the law."Our law enforcement agents are on the ground to ensure peace and harmony prevails in the country…..We have come across and received reports of some mobs in Harare CBD, Budiriro, Chitungwiza and Tshabalala in Bulawayo…..and we would like to warn all Zimbabweans that such gatherings are illegal and police will arrest those defying the law………I would like to emphasise that no one should cry foul for being arrested if they decide to proceed to wilfully break the law," he said."We have all the evidence showing that this particular demonstration was not meant to be peaceful, hence the prohibition. We as the police are mandated to protect the rights of the majority of Zimbabweans and their peace and security comes first. There should not be a situation where some individuals speak of having their rights respected while they are mobilising people to engage in activities that infringe on others' rights," he added.Some rowdy MDC supporters are however going ahead with the demonstration, with police dispersing a group at corner Jason Moyo and Second Street.A woman was knocked down in the stampede at the intersection."We note an incident where an unidentified woman was injured during a stampede at the corner of Jason Moyo and Sam Nujoma roads when the Police tried to disperse an illegal demonstration. The woman was taken to hospital and efforts are underway to establish her condition," the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service tweeted.The police also urged members of the public to report anyone mobilising them for a demonstration in light of the prohibition.