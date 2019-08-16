Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No one has monopoly over rights claim, says Zimbabwe police

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 14:49hrs | Views
Police say no one has the monopoly of speaking on rights, while mobilising other people to engage in lawless activities.

Speaking to ZBC News after the High Court had just upheld a police prohibition of a demonstration by the opposition MDC party, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said lawlessness will not be allowed in the country.

He said the prohibition still stands and it is the duty of citizens to comply with the law.

"Our law enforcement agents are on the ground to ensure peace and harmony prevails in the country…..We have come across and received reports of some mobs in Harare CBD, Budiriro, Chitungwiza and Tshabalala in Bulawayo…..and we would like to warn all Zimbabweans that such gatherings are illegal and police will arrest those defying the law………I would like to emphasise that no one should cry foul for being arrested if they decide to proceed to wilfully break the law," he said.

"We have all the evidence showing that this particular demonstration was not meant to be peaceful, hence the prohibition. We as the police are mandated to protect the rights of the majority of Zimbabweans and their peace and  security comes first. There should not be a situation where some individuals speak of having their rights respected while they are mobilising people to engage in activities that infringe on others' rights," he added.

Some rowdy MDC supporters are however going ahead with the demonstration, with police dispersing a group at corner Jason Moyo and Second Street.

A woman was knocked down in the stampede at the intersection.

"We note an incident where an unidentified woman was injured during a stampede at the corner of Jason Moyo and Sam Nujoma roads when the Police tried to disperse an illegal demonstration. The woman was taken to hospital and efforts are underway to establish her condition," the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service tweeted.

The police also urged members of the public to report anyone mobilising them for a demonstration in light of the prohibition.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

24 mins ago | 105 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

55 mins ago | 758 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 698 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 679 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1031 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2114 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2775 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2857 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5759 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2319 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1838 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 373 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days