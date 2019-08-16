Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Linda Masarira speaks on HIV scandal

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019 at 15:00hrs | Views
CONTROVERSIAL politician Linda Masarira-Kaingidza says she will not lose sleep over pictures and chats being posted on social media about her husband Gilbert Kaingidza.

Kaingidza is being accused of deliberately spreading HIV to vari-ous women. Linda said she was not moved by the story.

"Whatever happened in the past is past. We cannot judge someone by what he did some years ago because I was not there in the past; and why would someone bring 2014 issues into 2019?

"It's obvious that it is someone with sour grapes and has some agenda with my husband.

"If they think that it will affect me or break me up with my husband, they should forget and smile because nothing will separate me and my hubby.

"It's nonsensical! They should go to hell and asvotwa ngaarutse, because me and my husband we are happily married," she said.

Early this week, a woman claimed on a Facebook page that Kaingidza is knowingly spreading HIV in South Africa while pretending to be a pas-tor and appealed for help to shame him.

"There is a certain guy that is spreading AIDS and he is a truck driver based in Durban who infected me and many other women out there.

"He makes us fall in love with him, does everything that pays our rent, food, upkeep. I dated him for about eight months but I was always nega-tive. [sic] "I with to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation and I have not told my family either.

"His name is Gilbert Jiga Jones Kaingidza and his wife is Pauline Muchuchu Kaingidza. Please assist me," said the woman.

In the Facebook post dated October 15 2014, Kaingidza responded to the woman saying that he will take legal action against her.

"Whoever you are, you have no right to write about my status that you don't know.

"Tomorrow morning I'm meeting some lawyers in Johannesburg to summon you and more, so you and your people have gone to the extent of defaming my wife's character in the quest to make your followers happy.

"Thank you for publishing some very worthwhile news and tarnish-ing my name over some lie you heard from some women who are after earning a living through other people's sweat.

"Yes of course I and my wife Pauline Muchuchu Kaingidza are not HIV positive, so why would you write in your articles about me when you don't even know me.

"Go ahead write what you want but I'm watching you and you better start getting yourselves a good law-yer.

"It is Patience Mangezi you are trying to protect," replied Kaingidza. The woman later responded.

"Don't waste your time threaten-ing me hanzvadzi and I think the other way around it is prove kuti you are negative by showing results," she said.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

23 mins ago | 67 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

26 mins ago | 29 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

46 mins ago | 375 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2360 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 990 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1498 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2433 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3228 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3261 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6562 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3090 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1910 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days