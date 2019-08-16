'Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe ' says Chamisa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is worse than his predecessor Robert Mugabe in the abuse of human rights.Chamisa was responding to actions by the police in Harare who on Friday assaulted demonstrators protesting against Mnangagwa's government.He said a number of people had been arrested yet some had suffered various degrees of injury at the hands of the marauding police officers."What is clear is that it is turning out that the regime in Harare is far worse than the Mugabe regime. One would be oursuaded to think that Mugabe is back but you then realise that this is not Mugabe, at best Mugabe has become a toddler when it comes to the kind of brutality we are seeing," said Chamisa."This, just in terms of magnitude of heavy handedness tells you that there is a big problem."Chamisa said instead of attending to the economy, Mnangagwa had invested in uniforms, vehicles and armour to trample on the rights of the people."I think it's clear to us that Zimbabwe is not open to democracy, Zimbabwe is not open to justice, Zimbabwe is not open for constitutionalism and rule of law and more importantly, Zimbabwe is not open for business," he said."It is so clear, not only do we have an illegitimate regime in this country, we have a rogue regime because you can't have a constitutional order where the government chooses to deploy armed people against its own civilians."