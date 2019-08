Ramaphosa celebrates Marikana 'tragedy'

I'm livid, why are you even saying anything about this MASSACRE which you instigated because of your greed and insatiable desire to please your White Masters, which you continue to do. You called for CONCOMITANT ACTION, that's what we remember.

How dare you make such a statement when you’re the one who made the call?!!! You have blood on your hands and some of us will NEVER FORGET. Wow the nerve!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IrI39dbLPL

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Marikana massacre commemoration tweet has been met with a number of negative responses, with most replies saying it was ironic that Ramaphosa would send out such a tweet.Friday marked seven years since 34 mineworkers were shot dead by police during a protest at the then Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations on August 16, 2012. An additional ten people, including security guards and police officers, were killed in the run-up to the mass shootings."The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy. Today we remember our 44 compatriots who lost their lives in Marikana seven years ago this week. Never again can we allow such a tragedy to befall our nations," the president tweeted.