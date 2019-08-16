Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Journalists crowd a police victim insteading of helping

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 Aug 2019 at 16:32hrs | Views
An image of journalists surrounding a victim of police brutality after the August 16 skirmishes in Harare has gone viral.

The image shows the photo journalists shooting pictures instead of checking if the elderly lady lying on the centre of the road is well.

One Twitter user said, "As journalists we are taught not to interfere with the story and capture it without any undue alteration. I however, wonder how everyone felt swarming that woman without even checking if she was well. Where should journalists draw the line? How much should the perfect shot cost?"

 



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

22 mins ago | 62 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

25 mins ago | 27 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

45 mins ago | 357 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 1006 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2331 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1494 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2429 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3221 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3252 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6545 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1910 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 464 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days