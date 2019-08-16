PHOTO: Journalists crowd a police victim insteading of helping

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

An image of journalists surrounding a victim of police brutality after the August 16 skirmishes in Harare has gone viral.The image shows the photo journalists shooting pictures instead of checking if the elderly lady lying on the centre of the road is well.One Twitter user said, "As journalists we are taught not to interfere with the story and capture it without any undue alteration. I however, wonder how everyone felt swarming that woman without even checking if she was well. Where should journalists draw the line? How much should the perfect shot cost?"