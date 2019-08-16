Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF gives advice to MDC

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 Aug 2019 at 17:07hrs | Views
ZANU  PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana has urged the opposition MDC to approach the Supreme Court of Appeals if they were not happy with the judgment handed down by the High Court on Friday staying the prohibition notice by the police baring the demonstration that was supposed to take place in Harare.


Speaking to ZBC Mangwana said it was not necessary for the police to wait until law and order had been broken and buildings have been destroyed for them to pronounce that the demonstrations were violent but they were within the law to argue before the courts and the judge concurred with them.


The MDC went to court to have the police ban nullified saying its demonstration was unstoppable.

Police issued the ban claiming that intelligence had shown that the demonstrations would turn violent.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days