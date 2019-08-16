Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni jailed for 18 months by Mr Gladmore Mushove

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 Aug 2019 at 17:45hrs | Views
Chief Ndiweni (in shades) leaves the dock after his sentencing on Friday
Reports from the Magistrate Courts indicate Magistrate Gladmore Mushowe has sentenced Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni to 24 months in prison.

Six months were suspended for five years leaving him to serve an effective 18 months in prison.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday morning said, "Trumped up charges and arrest of Chief Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna is a direct attack on Zimbabwean culture and traditional leadership.This attack opens yet another fresh national wound that will be difficult to heal. We demand the immediate release of the chief and his subjects."

Ndiweni together with 23 of his subjects were yesterday convicted on charges of destroying a villager's property in Ntabazinduna and will be sentenced today.

According to court papers, Mr Mbele of Ntabazinduna was banished from the village by the chief after his wife Ms Nonkangelo Mpengesi was allegedly caught having sex with another villager.

In July last year, Chief Ndiweni ruled that Mr Mbele and his "adulterous" wife should be banished from Sifelani village, saying "prostitution" will not be tolerated in his area.

This is a developing story…

Source - Byo24News

