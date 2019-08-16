BREAKING: Police attempt to arrest ex-VP Phelekezela Mphoko

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Some members of the Zimbabwe Republic police stormed the house of former Vice President Report Phelekezela Mphoko on Friday and attempted to effect an arrest on him without a warrant of arrest.A video posted that has gone viral online shows a man that is reported to be a policeman requesting him to accompany them to the police station.The man threatens that if he does not comply they will be forced to call for reinforcement to take arrest him using the force.The attempted arrest on Mphoko came a few minutes after the magistrate courts handed down a judgment sentencing firebrand Nhlambabaloyi Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni to 18 in jail.Watch the video below:









More details to follow...

