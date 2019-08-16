MDC told to approach Supreme Court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana says the opposition MDC party is free to appeal to the Supreme Court if not satisfied with the High Court decision that upheld the prohibition of its demonstration by the police.Speaking in Harare today, Mangwana, said the High Court weighed the merits of arguments by both parties and noted that a responsible police force is proactive and does not wait for people to get injured, properties destroyed and shops looted for it to act.