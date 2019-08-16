Latest News Editor's Choice


80 MDC activists arrested

by Staff reporter
16 Aug 2019
THE MDC Friday claimed 80 of its followers were arrested by police in different parts of Harare in the wake of a foiled anti-government protest that had been organised by the main opposition for central Harare.

Addressing the media in Harare Friday, Chamisa slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing the Zanu-PF leader as a worse off dictator than former President Robert Mugabe.

This is after anti-riot police savaged hordes of MDC supporters who defiantly went against a police ban on a party demonstration the popular opposition had called for Harare's CBD.

Said Chamisa, "We have had over 80 people arrested, 20 in Kambuzuma (suburb), about 20 at Cocacola, 15 St Marys (suburb), we also had about 20 from Norton, but the number is still increasing because we are recording the information as it is coming."

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days