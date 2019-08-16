'Mnangagwa more cruel than Mugabe,' says Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has lashed out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing his nemesis as more cruel than former President Robert Mugabe.Addressing the media Friday afternoon after a planned MDC demonstration was called off by the State, Chamisa said his party was concerned with the level of brutality visited upon civilians by anti-riot police in central Harare.Chamisa said the Zanu-PF led administration has removed any doubt of its cruelty and lack of remorse when police officers savaged unarmed civilians who had come into the city centre to demonstrate."What is clear is that the regime in Harare is far worse than that of Mugabe. One will be persuaded to think that Mugabe is back but you will then realise that Mugabe is even better. Even Mugabe at his worst, he has become a toddler when we talk about brutality compared to Mnangagwa," said Chamisa.The opposition leader said Mnangagwa's cruelty was also laid bare by his government's ability to buy new anti-riot gear for thousands of police officers who were deployed in the streets to attack civilians while Zimbabweans wallow in poverty.Chamisa vowed that his party shall continue organising more demonstrations countrywide.