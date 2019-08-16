Spooks in dramatic bid to arrest former Vice President Mphoko

News / National

by ZimLive

Investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Friday made an attempt to arrest former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko but he refused to leave his house with them, dramatic video showed.It was unclear what charges Mphoko faces.The video, posted on Facebook by Mphoko's daughter Siduduzo, shows a bespectacled man standing inside Mphoko's home, while a second man stood in the kitchen.Siduduzo and another female voice believed to be Mphoko's wife, Laurinda, are heard telling the men that they are trespassing and must leave their property.The man, who remains calm throughout, is seen carrying what appears to be a charge sheet. He attempts to call a man identified only as "Mr Mpofu" on his mobile phone, and then later his phone shows him to be calling a "Masiye".Towards the end of the four-minute video, the former Vice President – who was forced out following a November 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe – is heard saying: "Ndoda, please phumani lapha. Hambani phandle. Outside my house please!"When Mphoko's daughter accuses the ZACC official of "doing people's vendettas", Mphoko echoes her sentiment, saying: "You're being used by other people."The unidentified man then tells Mphoko: "We're waiting for you Sir. If you're not coming we'll have to take you Sir. We'll call for reinforcements."Siduduzo told ZimLive: "They claimed they were from ZACC and Hillside Police Station. They first came around 1PM saying they needed assistance for their investigation on other people. They further said my father had no criminal charges and they just wanted his assistance."They left and then came back around 4PM with a different story (wanting to arrest Mphoko)."She said they left after Mphoko refused to accompany them to a police station.Asked what the charges were, Siduduzo said: "Whatever they think they can make stick. However false it is."ZACC, which was reconstituted last month, recently arrested former tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira on allegations she leaned on the state pensions body, NSSA, to make risky investments of up to US$95 million.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to be tough on corruption, but his critics say ZACC is pursuing political prosecutions – allegations that sank the previous board of the anti-graft body.