Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SADC Summit to call for Zimbabwe sanctions removal

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:01hrs | Views
The SADC Heads of State and Government summit scheduled for this weekend in Dar e Salaam, Tanzania, is expected to push for the removal of illegal and ruinous sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West in the last two decades.

Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Professor Palamagamba Kabudi told journalists in Dar e Salaam on Wednesday, that the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe would be one of the recommendations to be presented to the regional leaders during the summit, which President Mnangagwa is set to attend and assume the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

Prof Kabudi believes the circumstances that caused the West to impose sanctions have dramatically changed, especially following the holding of harmonised elections certified as free and fair by most objective election observers.

"The situation in Zimbabwe has normalised with the recent successful elections and a new political dispensation," he said.

While the European Union (EU) has been relaxing its stance on sanctions since year 2000, the US has largely maintained the punitive measures, curtailing economic development.

In February, the MDC-Alliance tried to push the EU into widening the sanctions net following the violent demonstrations it organised with the help of its civil society partners, but the bloc stood its ground and refused, preferring to give political talks a chance.

Political talks between Zimbabwe and the EU begun in June this year and are expected to continue in November, as the two sides seek to find each other following almost 20 years of strained relations.

Said the EU head of policy Mr Federica Mogherini in February: "On Zimbabwe, there was a council decision today to uphold the embargo and restrictive measures against the Zimbabwe Defence Industries, to uphold individual restrictive measures against (former President) Robert Mugabe and (his wife) Grace, to uphold suspended individual measures against the Vice President (Constantino Chiwenga) the Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (Philip Valerio Sibanda), the Minister of Lands and Agriculture (Perrance Shiri) and to lift two individual measures (Augustine Chihuri and Happyton Bonyongwe)."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

18 mins ago | 43 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

21 mins ago | 19 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

41 mins ago | 318 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 942 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2228 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 903 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 916 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2417 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3184 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3237 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6489 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3082 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1904 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 796 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 922 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 785 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days