Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Journalist arrested

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:02hrs | Views
Journalist Sydney Kawadza was yesterday arrested on allegations of extortion. Kawadza, who is Zimpapers Mashonaland West Bureau Chief, was arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officers and spent the night at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare.

He is expected to appear in court today.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Kawadza's arrest saying a trap was set following a report of extortion. "I will only be able to give you full details tomorrow," Asst-Comm Nyathi said.

According to Kawadza, he was arrested at the instigation of a Government official who is bitter over a story he wrote on a land scandal in Mashonaland West Province.

In the story, senior officials at the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing head office were said to have been exposed for interfering with the allocation of land in favour of their cronies in the lucrative Mt Hampden area.

This was revealed when Zvimba Rural District Council officials appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into Urban State Land last month.

"After I wrote the story, it seems this guy wanted revenge so he reported me for demanding a bribe.

"What actually happened is that I requested to buy bricks on account and he agreed, but in the morning he called me to his office and gave me US$200 instead.

"I was then arrested by officers who produced a trap order with the serial numbers for all the notes," Kawadza said.

"I did not demand any bribe and I will prove that in court."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

48 mins ago | 389 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

1 hr ago | 1393 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1216 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2240 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2903 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3016 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 6052 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days