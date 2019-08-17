Small political parties rap MDC-Alliance over demo

News / National

Political parties have rapped MDC-Alliance for its attempt to hold violent demonstrations in Harare yesterday, saying protests were irrational given that President Mnangagwa had created a dialogue platform to discuss political differences.They accused MDC-Alliance of failing to abide by the rule of law after its supporters showed intransigence by trying to impose themselves on the streets despite a High Court ruling upholding the police ban on the demonstration.Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the MDC-Alliance should have respected a High Court decision outlawing their intended demonstration."The decision by the High Court to uphold the earlier prohibition notice regarding the MDC planned demonstrations today could only be based on facts at hand. The Zimbabwe Republic police are known for their patriotism and no patriotic Zimbabwean adores violence of any kind. This is time for the nation to unite and address economic challenges as one family irrespective of political affiliation. Let us address these challenges together. Together we cannot fail," said Khaya Moyo.President Mnangagwa opened dialogue under the auspices of Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) that brought together all political parties that participated in last year's presidential election. National Constitutional Assembly leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, a member of Polad, said demonstrations had outlived their usefulness given that there was dialogue initiated by President Mnangagwa."As Polad we are very clear that dialogue is the only forward and every Zimbabwean should come to the table. Demonstrations are used to achieve certain objectives which are to open up dialogue which has now been created. So demonstrations have outlived their usefulness," said Prof Madhuku.He castigated MDC-Alliance leaders for abandoning their supporters as they were nowhere near the planned venue of demonstrations."No person should have expected the police not to act in the manner that they did, that of outlawing the demonstration given the expectation of violence. MDC-Alliance leaders should have left lawyers to deal with their court challenge and be with their supporters," he said.MDC-T vice president, Mr Obert Gutu said it was quite evident that the planned demonstration would turn violent hence the need for police to prohibit it."No rocket science is needed to know that the planned demonstration was going to be violent. Senior leaders of the MDC-Alliance had repeatedly announced at several rallies that they were planning a march to State House to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign and to hand over power to someone who, strangely, childishly and indeed, bizarrely, claims to have amassed 2,6 million votes at last year's Presidential election. These people were not planning a peaceful demonstration as envisaged by Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. They were planning a violent march to unconstitutionally overthrow a lawfully and legitimately elected Government. They are power-hungry," said Mr Gutu.Rebuild Zimbabwe president, Mr Everisto Chikanga implored the MDC-Alliance to take advantage of the window of dialogue created by President Mnangagwa. "Demonstrations do not help in any way, but they delay solutions that can be obtained through dialogue," said Mr Chikanga, who is also a member of Polad.Freedom Movement Zimbabwe's Ms Marble Dzapasi said it was important that political actors engage to narrow differences. President Mnangagwa has engaged political parties, churches, youth, women and business among other stakeholders in his quest to create dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution to the country's challenges.