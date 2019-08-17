Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matshela Koko's 100MW solar project gathers pace in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:04hrs | Views
FORMER Eskom chief executive officer Engineer Matshela Koko is pressing ahead with his company's 100MW solar project in Gwanda, which is expected to be the envy of the continent upon completion.

Eng Koko, who is investing US$250 million in a massive solar farm, on Wednesday said he was bringing "cutting edge" technology to generate electricity in Zimbabwe.

"What we are busy with in Zimbabwe has not been done in Africa before. We bring the cutting edge of electricity generation to Gwanda," said Eng Koko on his Twitter handle on   Thursday.

"Once we are done, Zimbabwe will be the envy of the continent. Even South Africa will not compete. Siyaquba (we are working)!!! "Today (Wednesday) I spent the day with the design team of Matshela Energy.

"The flexibility of dispatch scenarios for the Solar PV (photo voltaic) plant combined with advanced battery storage will provide Zimbabwe with improved energy security. This scenario prioritises the evening peak." The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) awarded Matshela Energy a licence to set up the solar power plant on July 17.

Its licence is valid for 25 years. Once completed, the project is expected to become the largest solar venture in Zimbabwe. Expectations are also that it will create up to 1 000 jobs.

Matshela Energy has resolved to ring-fence US$100 000 per annum for 20 years to put towards research and innovation in the field of advanced energy storage and renewable energy generation.

This is set to be done in partnership with a local university, which would be selected in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development. The project can be expected to feed power into the national grid within 12 months.

The investment comes at a time when thermal and hydro-power generation is constrained as a result of aging generation equipment at Hwange and other small thermal power stations, coupled with low water levels in Lake Kariba.

This has resulted in the proliferation of solar energy projects, with Centragrid (Pvt) Limited in Nyabira already feeding 2,5MW into the grid after a technical commissioning recently.

Centragrid plans to increase its capacity to 100MW in the future. Another company, Harava Solar Park in Bwoni Village, Seke, is also working on a 20MW solar project and is expected to start feeding power into the grid in December.

The company also wants to increase its capacity to 100MW going forward. A number of other companies have already obtained solar power generating licences, in a move expected to minimise electricity shortages.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

28 mins ago | 147 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

58 mins ago | 832 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 460 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 754 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1061 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2130 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2796 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2886 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5805 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1844 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 353 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 886 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days