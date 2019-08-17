Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop arrested for breaking woman's arm

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:22hrs | Views
A POLICE officer stationed at Magwegwe Police Station in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly breaking a woman's arm after accusing her of habouring a suspected fugitive in her house.

It is alleged that Brian Mugandi (31), who was in company of three other cops - Mr James Runesu, Mr Luzibo Kasondela and Mr Nkosilathi Khumalo - went to look for Norman Zikhali, an ex-convict, at his ex-wife Ms Sitshengisiwe Sibanda's (46) house in Old Magwegwe suburb.

When the four police officers arrived at Ms Sibanda's house, the woman told them that she did not know his whereabouts and Mugandi started assaulting her. It was not mentioned in court why the police officers were searching for the ex-convict.

Mugandi pleaded not guilty to assault charges before West Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

He was remanded in custody to August 23 for judgment. Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on May 31 this year at around 9AM, Mugandi broke Ms Sibanda's arm by twisting it.

"Mugandi assaulted Ms Sibanda by slapping her thrice on her face and twisted her arm intending to cause her bodily harm," he said. Ms Sibanda testified that police officers asked to search her house for her ex-husband and she told them she did not know about Zikhali's whereabouts.

"I told them that I no longer stay with Zikhali as he is now my ex-husband and while Constable Runesu requested for my details, his colleague Constable Mugandi started assaulting me saying that I was hiding a fugitive that the police were looking for," she said.

"As a result of the assault I sustained a broken arm and the police officers also proceeded to handcuff me and took me to the police station."

The court heard that at Magwegwe Police Station, an ambulance was called to ferry the complainant to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical assistance.  Ms Sibanda said Mugandi did not mention at the hospital that he had broken her arm but lied that he was assisting her.

A report was made at the Magwegwe Police Station leading to the arrest of Mugandi.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

21 mins ago | 29 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

35 mins ago | 46 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

36 mins ago | 90 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

37 mins ago | 71 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

2 hrs ago | 850 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

2 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

2 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

2 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

4 hrs ago | 3460 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

4 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

4 hrs ago | 1640 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

5 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3775 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

6 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

6 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

6 hrs ago | 2207 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

6 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

6 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

6 hrs ago | 945 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

6 hrs ago | 645 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

6 hrs ago | 790 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

7 hrs ago | 163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days