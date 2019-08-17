Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sports and Recreation Commission's books in shambles

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:22hrs | Views
THE Sports and Recreation Commission's ability to continue as a going concern is in significant doubt after it recorded an accumulative loss of over $1 million, according to a report by the Auditor-General, Mildred Chiri.

In her report on Public Entities under the category of Commissions, and presented to Parliament in June this year, the SRC, as at December 31, 2017, had made a cumulative loss of $1 387 415.

"I have audited the financial statements of the Sports and Recreation Commission for the year ended December 31, 2017 and I issued an unmodified/clean opinion with an emphasis of matter paragraph.

"Emphasis of matter I draw your attention to the fact that the Commission had accumulated losses of $1 387 415 (2016: $1 151 114) and its total current liabilities exceeded current assets by $1 026 317 as at December 31, 2017.  

"The Commission mainly relied on government grants and did not fully exploit its other sources of finance. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Commission's ability to continue as a going concern," reads the report.

She said the Commission postponed the recapitalisation of its fleet and utilised the funds to host the annual sports awards event and as a result of the postponement the SRC incurred repairs and maintenance costs which gobbled $28 560.  "The level of repairs and maintenance imply that the vehicles were of age.

The Commission should consider investing in capital expenditure to avoid high maintenance costs," wrote the auditor-general.

In response management said work was in progress to replace old fleet and office equipment. On revenue collection, management and debt recovery issues, the auditor-general noted that the Commission raised only $37 538 (37 percent) out of budgeted annual levy of $100 000.

"It was noted that from the records registration of National Sports Associations was still in progress and 50 percent of National Sports Associations have been registered. Therefore associations were not compliant with the Sports and Recreation Commission Act [Chapter 25:15] and Statutory Instrument. Service delivery may be compromised due to inadequate funding.  

"Mechanisms should be put in place to encourage associations to register with the Commission in compliance with the Act," wrote the auditor-general in her report. The Sports and Recreation Commission was established in terms of the Sports and Recreation Act [Chapter 25:15].

Its main objectives are to coordinate, control and develop the activities of sports and recreation, ensure proper administration of organisations undertaking the promotion of sports and recreation and authorise national and international sporting and recreational activities.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

18 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

29 mins ago | 145 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

33 mins ago | 63 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

53 mins ago | 465 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2508 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

5 hrs ago | 2471 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3283 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3304 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6647 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1926 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days