Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Bulawayo vows to hold protests on Monday

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:32hrs | Views
THE MDC Bulawayo province has vowed to forge ahead with its planned protests on Monday.

The opposition party failed to overturn a police ban on its Harare protests at the High Court on Friday.

MDC Bulawayo chairperson James Sithole said the party had held cordial engagements with the police with regards to the protests next week.

The party also engaged with the business community in a meeting convened by the police after they had expressed fears of violence, looting and burning down of their businesses.

"For all we know, the High Court ban on Friday relates to the planned protests in Harare. As for the MDC Bulawayo province, so far so good. We have not got any message from the police suggesting otherwise against the protests," Sithole said.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube referred Southern Eye to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi for comment. Nyathi was not picking his mobile phone.

MDC national spokesperson Daniel Molokele, in a statement yesterday, said: "In the meantime, the preparations will continue for the other already planned people's marches to be held in Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo."

Sithole said the MDC Bulawayo province yesterday also met with the business community and police to assure the former that their activities would not be disrupted by the protests.

In January this year, some shops were looted and others burnt by protesters. Many shops, particularly those in the high density suburbs, have failed to re-open since then.

"We have been engaging the police, as the conveners of the demonstrations and also with the business community after they raised concerns with the police over the disruptions caused to their businesses," Sithole said.

"The business community has expressed worry of violence, looting and burning of their shops as happened in January, but our message has been very clear: We are planning peaceful protests, where we will petition government at its Mhlahlandlela complex over an array of grievances facing the citizens."

Meanwhile, police in the city went around suburbs discouraging residents from carrying out protests.

Police officers moving in vehicles, using loud hailers, told residents not to take part in the protests.

They warned police would not fold their hands and allow violence to take place like what happened in January during the protests against fuel price hikes.

Ncube told Southern Eye that they would deploy police around the city to maintain order.

He appealed to the public to remain peaceful and continue to conduct their normal day-to-day activities.

"There will be full deployment of police to maintain law, hence the public is urged to desist from protesting," Ncube said.

Bulawayo's central business district was virtually deserted, with few commuter omnibus operating as residents stayed away, despite the protests being held in Harare.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

25 mins ago | 113 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

55 mins ago | 780 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 712 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 527 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 684 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2117 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2782 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2866 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5768 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1840 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days