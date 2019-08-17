Latest News Editor's Choice


3 Chiadzwa panners die in mine shaft collapse

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 08:33hrs | Views
THREE illegal diamond miners died in Chiadzwa on Wednesday night after a mine shaft they were working on at a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) field reportedly collapsed.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said they were yet to receive the death report.

Brothers Washington (35) and Gladmore Simango (31) and another unidentified person were allegedly trapped in the shaft, where they were illegally mining diamonds.

NewsDay Weekender yesterday interviewed Simango's elderly brother, Galio, at Mutare Provincial Hospital mortuary, who confirmed the deaths.

Galio, who recently relocated to Arda Transau, was struggling to come to terms with the loss of his two brothers. "I have lost my two brothers. I received the news at around 11pm on Wednesday while I was at the shops in Arda Transau, drinking beer. I was told that my brothers were trapped in a mine shaft at a ZCDC mine," he said.

"Immediately, I was told that Gladmore had died while Washington was still missing. When I rushed back home to tell my wife, she had already heard the news that both of my brothers had died."

Galio added: "I am told they were four in the mine and the other one who died is Rodwell from Sakubva. I can't remember his surname. The one who escaped told the Chiadzwa villagers about what had happened."

Centre for Natural Resources Governance director Farai Maguwu also confirmed the incident.

"I am deeply saddened about what happened in Chiadzwa, I received the news yesterday (Thursday) and as I have always said, the government should formalise these artisanal miners so that we cannot continue to lose lives," he said.

Source - newsday

