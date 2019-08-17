Latest on ex-VP Phelekezela Mphoko's arrest saga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has issued a statement regarding an incident that happened on Friday evening when one of their officers attempted to arrest the former Vice President of the country Report Phelekezela Mphoko at his house.In a video that has gone viral, the officer is seen trying to arrest Mphoko who refuses to cooperate after it was discovered there was no warrant of arrest.ZACC said is a statement, "Yesterday our officers visited the former VP Phelekezela Mphoko at his residence. The officers intended to question him with a view to record a warned and cautioned statement. The matter relates to abuse of office whilst he was VP."It is sad that the former VP refused to collaborate with the enforcement officers and unfortunate that he and those around him believe that they are above the law."The Commission issued a stern threat to Mphoko saying it will show him soon that it has teeth and it can bite."As the chairperson, Lois Matanda-Moyo has reiterated time and again, no one is above the law. We will ensure that the long arm of the law visits him in a manner that he understands and that he answers for his actions ASAP."Exiled businessman Mutumwa Mawere said Mphoko was being arrested because of his close proximity to the former President Robert Mugabe."Guilty as charged. Was he one of the persons presumed to have been surrounding RGM? If so, how can he be innocent?" Mawere said. "It is the case that anyone who was close to Zuma is presumed to have been automatically a captured actor. When they say state capture, the mean Zuma capture."