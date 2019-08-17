Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest on ex-VP Phelekezela Mphoko's arrest saga

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 09:47hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has issued a statement regarding an incident that happened on Friday evening when one of their officers attempted to arrest the former Vice President of the country Report Phelekezela Mphoko at his house.

In a video that has gone viral, the officer is seen trying to arrest Mphoko who refuses to cooperate after it was discovered there was no warrant of arrest.

ZACC said is a statement, "Yesterday our officers visited the former VP Phelekezela Mphoko at his residence. The officers intended to question him with a view to record a warned and cautioned statement. The matter relates to abuse of office whilst he was VP.

"It is sad that the former VP refused to collaborate with the enforcement officers and unfortunate that he and those around him believe that they are above the law."

The Commission issued a stern threat to Mphoko saying it will show him soon that it has teeth and it can bite.

"As the chairperson, Lois Matanda-Moyo has reiterated time and again, no one is above the law. We will ensure that the long arm of the law visits him in a manner that he understands and that he answers for his actions ASAP."

Exiled businessman Mutumwa Mawere said Mphoko was being arrested because of his close proximity to the former President Robert Mugabe.

"Guilty as charged. Was he one of the persons presumed to have been surrounding RGM? If so, how can he be innocent?" Mawere said. "It is the case that anyone who was close to Zuma is presumed to have been automatically a captured actor. When they say state capture, the mean Zuma capture."



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

18 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

29 mins ago | 145 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

33 mins ago | 63 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

53 mins ago | 465 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 2508 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

3 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

3 hrs ago | 945 Views

Why protests are important

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

5 hrs ago | 2471 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

5 hrs ago | 3283 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

5 hrs ago | 3304 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6647 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

7 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

7 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

7 hrs ago | 1926 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

7 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

7 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

7 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

7 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

7 hrs ago | 933 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

7 hrs ago | 795 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days