Temba Mliswa to expose criminals around Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 10:15hrs | Views
Firebrand Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has threatened to expose corrupt officials in the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

In a tweet posted on Saturday Mliswa said, "I am motivated to expose all those around Emmerson Mnangagwa who aren't serving his purpose. This includes all Ministers and legislators implicated in forensic audits or associated with Metbank. This is to protect the interests of the country, the V11s are there..Zimbos give me the signal."


Mliswa has earned himself fame for being a whistleblower who exposes the corrupt officials in the country. In the past months he has been vocal on the abuse of funds by officials through NSSA. The matter was swept under the carpet for a long time until ZACC pounced on former Tousrism Minister Prisca Mupfumira.

ZANU PF Youth League has of late been at the forefront of exposing corrupt official in government and within the party.




Source - Byo24News

