Jilted man threatens to cast spell on ex-lover

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 11:04hrs | Views
A Bulawayo woman is living in fear of her ex-lover who threatened to cast a spell which he said would cause maggots to continuously drip from her privates.

The chilling threat led the scared woman Flatter Nyathi from Nketa 6 suburb to approach the courts and plead for protection from her ex-lover Collen Ndiweni.

An incensed Ndiweni threatened to bewitch Nyathi after she unceremoniously left him to stay with another man under the pretext that she had found a job. "I am now living in fear of my ex-boyfriend Collen Ndiweni who threatened to bewitch me. He said maggots would continuously drip from my private parts as punishment for dumping him. He is not happy that I moved on with my life and he keeps on calling and sending me threatening and abusive messages.

"He is also threatening the man I am now in love with. I left some of my belongings at his place and I am afraid to go back and fetch them as he is violent.

"May the court grant me a protection order that stops him from threatening me and verbally abusing me as well as to allow me to collect my belongings I left at his place," begged Nyathi.

In response Ndiweni said he got angry after Nyathi unexpectedly dumped him to stay with another man.

"The problem is that she left me to stay with another man when our relationship was still subsisting. It is not the first time that she has done that. In 2016 she once left me and stayed with another man before she came back in 2018.

"I was not threatening her. I was just asking her why she left me to stay with another man when we were still staying together. The reason she has approached the court is to stop me from bothering her on why she betrayed my trust," a livid Ndiweni said.

In her ruling the presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga, in a bid to protect Nyathi, ordered Ndiweni not to verbally and  emotionally abuse her or send her any threatening messages.

Source - bmetro

