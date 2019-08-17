Man parades neighbour's hat, use condom

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Gokwe paraded a used condom and hat of a man whom he suspected of having slept with his wife while he was away.A source close to the goings on at Mandeya Village under Chief Njelele said Raphael Sibanda stumbled upon a used condom and a hat which belonged to his neighbour, Trynos Maropa, under his matrimonial bed.That did not go down well with Sibanda who questioned his wife about the two items."Sibanda questioned his wife about the used condom and a hat. At first she denied ever knowing who put the two items there but later on after her husband threatened to chuck her out of their matrimonial home she revealed that the hat belonged to Maropa. But she said she did not know who put the used condom under her matrimonial bed."The source added: "He (Sibanda) took the hat and a used condom to Maropa's homestead. In a fit of rage he threw the hat on the yard and tied the used condom at the gate while accusing Maropa of having slept with his wife."Sibanda confirmed the incident."I was away for three days and came home unexpectedly. I was shocked when I stumbled upon a used condom and Maropa's hat under our matrimonial bed," he said.Sibanda threatened his wife who later revealed that the hat belonged to Maropa."I asked my wife about it but she said she does not know who put the used condom under the bed but when I threatened to chuck her out of our homestead she made a u-turn saying the hat belonged to Maropa. I took the used condom and the hat to Maropa's homestead and tied the condom at his gate. I then reported the matter to village head Michael Mandeya," said Sibanda.Village head Mandeya confirmed: "I received a matter where Raphael Sibanda came home unexpectedly and stumbled upon Maropa's hat and a used condom under their matrimonial bed. When he confronted Maropa with it, he (Maropa) did not deny that the hat belonged to him but professed ignorance on how it got there. We will get direction from Chief Njelele on how to deal with the matter."Efforts to get a comment from Maropa were fruitless.