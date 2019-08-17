Cheating wife dumps husband after busting her

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOR a Bulawayo woman, Molly Nkomo from Gwabalanda suburb, shame seems to be a big component of infidelity following revelations that she dumped her husband after he discovered that she had been cheating on him for sometime.Nkomo's shenanigans which led her to abandon her marriage were exposed by her wounded and estranged husband, Amon Banda after she sued him for disturbing her peace and newly found love.This was after Nkomo labelled Banda a "very" violent man who was refusing to be dumped."I was customarily married to Amon Banda and we separated in January this year. He has been violent throughout the subsistence of our marriage. He would physically assault me in the presence of our minor child. On 18 July he came to where I am now staying and he verbally and physically harassed me while demanding that I give him his belongings, which he claimed I took when we separated."Whenever we meet he turns violent. He is always visiting my place to beat me up and I am afraid that he will end up killing me. Can the court help me by granting a protection order that stops him from harassing me and coming to where I am now staying," begged Nkomo.She said Banda chased her out of their matrimonial home.In response, Banda disputed his estranged wife's accusations that he chucked her out of the house"She left on her own volition after I discovered that she had been cheating on me for some time. When I visited her where she is now staying, I found her with another man. She then assaulted me and I fought back. This is despite the fact that she was the one who had invited me to her place," said Banda.For the purpose of maintaining peace between the two estranged parties presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga granted a reciprocal order which compels them not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse each other. Banda was also ordered not to visit Nkomo's place.