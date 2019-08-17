Handcuffed rape suspect bolts from court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kwekwe man who could not stand the prospect of being thrown behind bars for allegedly abducting and raping a 11-year-old juvenile, bolted from the Kwekwe magistrate courts while in handcuffs leaving court personnel and onlookers perplexed.Thirty-six-year-old Givemore Maphosa's attempt to evade justice, however, was foiled after he was apprehended by members of the public and brought back to court.Maphosa (36) who was set to appear before the same court for raping an 11-year-old juvenile, bolted out of the court premises with handcuffs on just as he was about to enter the court for initial remand.With Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers in hot pursuit, members of the public assisted by apprehending the fleeing Maphosa before he was handed back to the courts.He was arraigned before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster facing charges of escaping from lawful custody.He was sentenced to 10 months in prison.Four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.Meanwhile, in the rape case, the same magistrate remanded him in custody to Friday.Allegations against Maphosa in the rape case are that, sometime in July the juvenile went missing.The parents reported the matter to the police after she had gone missing for two days.The juvenile was spotted by neighbours at Maphosa's home in Mbizo Section 3.A report was made leading to police raiding the house and finding the girl in the house.Upon being quizzed the girl told the police officers that Maphosa had sexual intercourse with her for the two days with the promise of marrying her.Maphosa was then arrested and brought before the courts facing charges of kidnapping and having sexual intercourse with a minor. Ms Ethel Bhumure prosecuted.