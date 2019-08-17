Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pupurai Togarepi invests CDF in clinic

by Staff reporter
17 Aug 2019 at 11:06hrs | Views
Gutu South Member of Parliament (MP) Pupurai Togarepi is investing part of the $50 000 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocated to him by parliament to resume work on a clinic project in Ward 28 which will help thousands of villagers to get easier access to health services.

A committee was formed to supervise mobilisation of locally-available materials needed for the clinic to be built, with villagers recently using their scotch carts to transport river sand from a nearby stream.

Ward 28 Councillor Johnson Nhema said he was pleased that work had at last been resumed at the project site which had become a painful heartbreak for close to five years.

"We are pleased that much of the resources needed are in place to build and complete the clinic. We are happy that our MP has realised the importance of this clinic to people of this ward and other surrounding areas.  This is the development we yearn for and the community has pledged to support the MP in his efforts to improve their lives. We all know he could have chosen to use the money elsewhere if he wanted. There are many deserving cases in Gutu South," said Nhema.

Villagers told Tell Zimbabwe Togarepi had pledged to build a decent house for nursing staff using his own money while the CDF allocation is being spent on the main clinic building.

Toilets have already been built and villagers said they looked forward to all work being completed before the end of 2020.

The closest health centres at the moment are Mukaro Mission Hospital, Chitando Hospital and Cheshuro Clinic, all of which are at least 10 km away.

The project was initiated back in 2013 but work stalled in 2014 as factional battles in Zanu-PF claimed the scalp of then Gutu South MP Dr Paul Chimedza.

Chimedza was fired from his government post of Health deputy minister and was also suspended from conducting party activities for allegedly aligning himself with then vice president Joice Mujuru's so-called Gamatox cabal which was accused of plotting to unconstitutionally seize power from then president Robert Mugabe.

Insurance giant Old Mutual, which had reportedly agreed to bear much of the cost of building and equipping the clinic, beat a hasty retreat fearing the consequences of being seen to be working with members of the ostracised cabal.

Initial designs for the clinic had intended it to be solar-powered as well as to have a solar-powered borehole and a few maternity beds.

There had been no progress at the project site for all those years until now, with many of the 50 000 bricks which villagers had molded and transported getting damaged.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

10 mins ago | 11 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

40 mins ago | 447 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

49 mins ago | 122 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

1 hr ago | 544 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 907 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2027 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2674 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2748 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5540 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1816 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

5 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

5 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

5 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

5 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 722 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days