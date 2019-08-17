Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshman Ncube speaks out

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 12:33hrs | Views
MDC Vice President Professor Welshman says the recent developments in the country have made him understand the being a leader of the opposition MDC is like a heavy crown

Writing on Twitter from Tanzania Prof Ncube said, "As I lay sleepless and pondered the events of yesterday including the political incarceration of Chief Ndiweni and as I rewatched President Chamisa's press conference flanked by Cdes Biti and Karenyi I finally understood the essence of : Heavy is the head that wears the crown."

Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was sent to 18 months in prison on Friday after being accused of burning one of his subject homestead.

The firebrand Chief is a client to Prof Ncube's law firm Mathonsi law chambers and is being represented by one Dumisani Dube.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Zimbabwe anti-Corruption Commission attempted to arrest fo0rmer Vice President Report Phelekezela Mphoko who is also Ncube's client.



Source - Byo24News

