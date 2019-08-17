Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa vows more protests despite Harare ban

by newzimbabwe
17 Aug 2019 at 13:14hrs | Views
MDC president Nelson Chamisa has vowed his party shall organise more protests despite a police ban - later endorsed by the courts - on a demonstration the main opposition had planned for Harare on Friday.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Friday, Chamisa blamed the ban on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He warned the Zanu-PF leader would one day meet his waterloo even if he uses strong arm tactics to suppress opposition to his rule.

"We are clear this is a long winter of discontent and expression for us. It is not going to be a walk in the park; it is not going to be instant cough. It is not going to be easy because it is a people's struggle which has to be peaceful, constitutional and legal," he said.

The MDC had called the protest to register growing impatience with the Mnangagwa administration for failing to reverse a fast deteriorating economic crisis that has caused massive desperation in the country.

Chamisa vowed to maintain a government siege in the face of apparent attempts to suppress the opposition.

"We are going to pursue every avenue.

"There is not going to be any rest until the people of Zimbabwe achieve a people's government; a people's government is only going to be a creature out of a settlement that has to come through comprehensive reforms, through a transitional mechanism, through understanding that the roadmap that we have put on the table is followed.

"So yes, you are going to see more of the action, peaceful action in other cities and Harare. This is not the end. It is just the beginning.

"What you are seeing (Harare rally ban) is just but a teaser, an introduction. We are going to be in the streets until the State responds to the street because hunger and poverty are in the street and not on the State. We want to activate the streets until the resolution of the issues is achieved," said Chamisa.

Police banned the protest Thursday night with a subsequent High Court chamber application to reverse the action also dismissed after the presiding judge told the opposition it (MDC) had approached the wrong court.

MDC is set to hold more protests in Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo and Gweru.

Source - newzimbabwe

