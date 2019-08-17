Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF youths in police uniform beat up Harare protestors?

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 14:23hrs | Views
Human Rights Defender Dr. Betty Makoni has alleged that some of the police officers that were deployed to crush protestors in Harare on Friday were ZANU PF functionaries given police uniforms.

"Just discovered that the man who left a mother with life threatening wounds comes from my village of Rusape where it is ABOMINATION to kill." Makoni posted on Twitter. "His name is Clever Makomva. Am still digging deeper. We need to dig deeper Anonzi Clever Makomva from Rusape kunonzi kwaRugoi haasi police."

Makoni further alleged that the said Makomva was instrument in the death of a 4 year boy in Manicaland during the times when Didymus Mutasa was the Minister of State Security.

"Clever Makomva is from my village of Rusape in Makoni. He has been deployed in Harare. You are deployed to a different province. This government is a threat to humans. It is running a terror group

"Yes indeed, I recall statement below. Clever Makomva is one who terrorised the people of Headlands and burnt to death a 4 year old boy. Days of Didymus Mutasa. Rusape yaipa vanhuwe. They used to brutalise and burn peoples houses in Rusape and Marondera during Mugabes reign."



Makoni's statements fit into the narrative that was given by former ZANU PF terror group leader Jim Kunaka that ZANU PF gives army and police uniforms to its youth to terrorise opposition members.

Speaking at the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry Jim Kunaka sensationally claimed that the late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai was beaten by Zanu PF youth in 2007.

Tsvangirai was arrested and beaten while in police custody. Kunaka said that ZANU PF youth clad in police uniforms were responsible for Tsvangirai's beating.

Kunaka is a former ZANU PF Harare youth league leader and is alleged to have been the mastermind of a Mbare-based terror group called Chipangano.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

26 mins ago | 123 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

56 mins ago | 786 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 718 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2118 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2783 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2873 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5771 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1841 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 885 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days