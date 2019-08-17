ZANU PF youths in police uniform beat up Harare protestors?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe Situation Room



Analysis and reflection



Who is this? Just been told that if you are deployed you use a code name. The code names are coming one by one. The terror group in Zimbabwe is bigger than you can imagine pic.twitter.com/QHTKVsp2bz — Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni (@MuzvareBetty) August 17, 2019

Human Rights Defender Dr. Betty Makoni has alleged that some of the police officers that were deployed to crush protestors in Harare on Friday were ZANU PF functionaries given police uniforms."Just discovered that the man who left a mother with life threatening wounds comes from my village of Rusape where it is ABOMINATION to kill." Makoni posted on Twitter. "His name is Clever Makomva. Am still digging deeper. We need to dig deeper Anonzi Clever Makomva from Rusape kunonzi kwaRugoi haasi police."Makoni further alleged that the said Makomva was instrument in the death of a 4 year boy in Manicaland during the times when Didymus Mutasa was the Minister of State Security."Clever Makomva is from my village of Rusape in Makoni. He has been deployed in Harare. You are deployed to a different province. This government is a threat to humans. It is running a terror group"Yes indeed, I recall statement below. Clever Makomva is one who terrorised the people of Headlands and burnt to death a 4 year old boy. Days of Didymus Mutasa. Rusape yaipa vanhuwe. They used to brutalise and burn peoples houses in Rusape and Marondera during Mugabes reign."Makoni's statements fit into the narrative that was given by former ZANU PF terror group leader Jim Kunaka that ZANU PF gives army and police uniforms to its youth to terrorise opposition members.Speaking at the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry Jim Kunaka sensationally claimed that the late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai was beaten by Zanu PF youth in 2007.Tsvangirai was arrested and beaten while in police custody. Kunaka said that ZANU PF youth clad in police uniforms were responsible for Tsvangirai's beating.Kunaka is a former ZANU PF Harare youth league leader and is alleged to have been the mastermind of a Mbare-based terror group called Chipangano.