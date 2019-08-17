Latest News Editor's Choice


Henry Olonga takes on Mnangagwa...again

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 15:19hrs | Views
Former Zimbabwe Cricket player Henry Olonga has taken President Emmerson Mnangagwa head on over the popular video where the President is seen saying: We are the the police, we are the army, we are everything.

Said Olonga, "I keep hearing it differently in my head..... We are destroyers, we are oppressors, we are violent ones, we are corrupt, we are evil, we are incompetent, we are good at deflecting failures, we are excellent in denial, we are mismanagers, we are are what we fought against. Fixed."

South Africa based businessman Mutumwa Mawere said Mnangagwa's statements showed that power is not derived from the people.

"All he is saying is that if u are part of the ruling party, the consequences must be clear. You then define what is legal and what is illegal. It so happens that power illiteracy is pervasive. He was underscoring the point that power is not defined by the benevolence of the majority."



Meanwhile Professor Jonathan Moyo has said the Mnangagwa government is a rogue and illegitimate state.

"Only an illegitimate and rogue State issues an illegal midnight prohibition order on 15 Aug to prohibit a 16 Aug demonstration notified on 5 Aug; and uses the illegal prohibition and court order to unleash an orgy of violence on peaceful citizens who have lawfully come to Harare CBD!"



Source - Byo24News

