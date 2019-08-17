News / National
BREAKING: Tabitha Khumalo arrested
MDC National Chairperson Tabitha has been arrested while conducting a door to door campaign in Bulawayo to rally residents to join the scheduled Bulawayo demonstration called by the MDC on Monday.
Khumalo's arrest comes a few hours after police moved all over the city telling residents to snub the protests.
This is a developing story….
Source - Byo24News