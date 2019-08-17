Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Tabitha Khumalo arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 16:02hrs | Views
MDC National Chairperson Tabitha has been arrested while conducting a door to door campaign in Bulawayo to rally residents to join the scheduled Bulawayo demonstration called by the MDC on Monday.

Khumalo's arrest comes a few hours after police moved all over the city telling residents to snub the protests.




This is a developing story….



Source - Byo24News

