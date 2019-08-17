Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heavily armed police and Army jet besiege Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 Aug 2019 at 21:40hrs | Views
Bulawayo residents on Saturday woke up to a free terrifying drama featuring members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who conducted a road show all over the city telling people not to participate in the demonstrations called by the opposition MDC on Monday.

An eye witness who spoke to this reporter said, "The police were driving through town in tankers and armored vehicles telling the citizens that they must not demonstrate and must ignore whoever tells them to participate in violent acts.

"They said people of Bulawayo are known for Ubuntu and they must go about in their normal business. An army helicopter spent the greater part of the morning flying all over the city."



People of Bulawayo have vowed to take to the streets on Monday to register their concerns on the issues happening in the city.

Some pro-Mthwakazi restoration activists have started distributing flyers calling for a shutdown on Monday over the incarceration of Nhlambabaloyi Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days