'Prisca Mupfumira wanted to remove General Chiwenga'
17 Aug 2019 at 18:25hrs | Views
Embattled Former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira wanted to remove the ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and install herself as the Vice President of the party and of the country.
Professor Jonathan Moyo revealed the information on Twitter on Saturday saying Mupfumira was linked to the billions of United states dollars that were allegedly looted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and General Sibusiso Busi Moyo.
"Allegations against Mupfumira are part of #TBgate over billions of US dollars stolen to fund the 2017 coup and profit command agriculture and coup promoters. Then Mupfumira plotted to replace Chiwenga as a "Zezuru" VP, stepped on Oppah and bad mouthed Mnangagwa. Now she's in the soup!"
Chiwenga is currently holed up in a military hospital in China where he is being attended by doctors from China, Zimbabwe, South Africa and India.
On Saturday Newsday reported that ZACC arrived at Chikurubi prison to further question the former Minister of Tourism Prisca Mupfumira.
Sources say some party heavyweights have started to question if this is the only corruption case in Zimbabwe the paper added.
Source - Byo24News