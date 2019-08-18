Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa demands Chief Ndiweni's unconditional release

by ZimLive
18 Aug 2019 at 10:12hrs | Views
Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna was jailed for an effective 18 months on Friday, a ruling criticised by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The popular traditional leader was convicted on Thursday of malicious damage to property along with 23 of his subjects. They were accused of destroying a fence and kraal of a villager banished from the chief's area.

Magistrate Gladmore Mushove jailed Chief Ndiweni, 54, for 24 months but conditionally suspended six months of the sentence.

Twenty-three others, including 72-year-old headman Kimpton Sibanda were also jailed for 24 months but 18 months were conditionally suspended. A further six months were suspended on condition they perform 525 hours of community service.

The case arose from an incident in July last year when Chief Ndiweni – an outspoken critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime - banished a couple from his area after the woman was caught indulging in sex with another man.

According to the chief, he had directed that the villager, Fetti Mbele, sends his wife, Nonkangelo Mpengesi, back to his in-laws "for a short period of reflection". When the couple resolved their dispute, however, the woman stayed on leading to a traditional court to expel the family from the village.

The case has served to magnify the conflict between traditional customs and the legal system.

Magistrate Mushowe said the decision of the chief and his traditional court to banish the couple was "barbaric".

"This is a serious offence that was committed in aggravating circumstances using fire, axes and other dangerous weapons. Fire is categorised under the third schedule which means the offense was committed in aggravating circumstances," she said before a packed courtroom.

"A chief's duties include protecting his people and maintaining peace and freedom. Now, for him to break the law like this is very disturbing. The court will take into consideration that the other 23 accused persons were acting under the instruction of a chief who is a voice of authority. As such there shall be a disparity in sentencing."

In a video recorded before his conviction and sentencing, Chief Ndiweni - who appeared in court dressed in prison garb – vowed to appeal.

"The case itself does not exist, it's a political fabrication," Chief Ndiweni says in the video.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 79 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 586 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1681 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1301 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2997 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6215 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3046 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days