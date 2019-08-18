Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher fakes children's death for insurance

by Staff Reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:00hrs | Views
A KWEKWE-based teacher faked the death of his daughter and claimed $2 500 from an insurance company.

As if that was not enough, soon after the money ran out, the teacher used the same trick and submitted another claim stating that his second daughter had also died.

However, his luck ran out on the second attempt after the insurance company discovered that Lloyd Muza (38) a teacher at Sherwood Primary School had faked both claims.

This came to light when Muza appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa last week facing one count of defrauding the insurance company and another of attempted fraud.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months in jail.

For the first count, the court heard that Muza was given $2 500 by First Mutual Insurance Company after he claimed that is daughter Ropafadzo Modestre Muza had passed on.

The insurance firm however, smelt a rat and launched an investigation that led to his arrest after he tried to repeat the same trick a year later by claiming that his other daughter, Kaylor Ruvarashe had also passed on.

For the first count, he was sentenced to six months behind bars, a sentence which was wholly suspended on condition that he restitutes First Mutual a total of $2 500.

On count two, Muza was sentenced to another six months jail sentence, which was also suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecuting, Mr Freddy Ndoro told the court that on 13 April 2017 Muza hatched a plan to defraud the insurance firm of money and faked the death of his daughter.

He then faked the death of his first born daughter and forged a death certificate as well as a burial order which he submitted to the firm. Satisfied, First Mutual gave Muza the $2 500 as claims.

He however, ran out of luck on 13 March 2018 when he attempted to use the same trick by claiming that his other daughter had also passed on.

The insurance launched an investigation and discovered that Muza's daughters were all alive. The company represented by Ms Stabile Mukaravanji, made a police report leading to the arrest of Muza.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - SundayNews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

44 mins ago | 338 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

1 hr ago | 1268 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1173 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2211 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2870 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2985 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 6011 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3001 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1862 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days