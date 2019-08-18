Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec leans on Parly for electoral reforms

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:31hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has petitioned Parliament to expedite the amendment of laws to delink the national census from the delimitation exercise in order to guarantee smooth general elections in 2023.

There are also other far-reaching proposed legislative changes that are designed to ensure incident-free polls.

A delimitation exercise is a process through which constituency boundaries are marked. By law, the elections management body is required to draw up new electoral boundaries every ten years, immediately after a national population census.

The next census is due in 2022.

The Commission opines that it cannot seamlessly roll out a delimitation exercise after the population census as electoral boundaries need to be drawn at least six months before the plebiscite.

Zec chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana told The Sunday Mail that they had approached Parliament to push for a Constitutional amendment for the envisaged changes.

"In terms of the Constitution, the delimitation exercise must be done after the census, which happens after every 10 years," explained Mr Silaigwana.

"As it stands, the census is supposed to be done in 2022, with the delimitation exercise coming in 2023.

"The period between the census, whose outcome could be released towards the end of 2022 or early 2023, leaves Zec with no time to do delimitation.

"We realised that when the Constitution was drafted, there could have been an oversight by our legislature," he said.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chouda said they will take appropriate action once they have been formally approached by Zec.

"Zec has made a presentation on the need to delink the two (census and delimitation), but they are yet to approach us formally. We are waiting for that," he said.

Zec has also submitted a slew of other recommended legislative changes.

Some of the proposals, which stem from the 2018 harmonised elections, include the need to refine regulations that govern the withdrawal of candidature for both National Assembly and Local Authority elections.

Zec's recommendations also read in part: "Unlike in the Presidential election, the withdrawal of candidature for the National Assembly and Local Authority elections was not regulated with regards to the period within which it can be done.

"Some candidates withdrew their candidature late into the election period, thereby affecting the ballot paper design and printing by the Commission, especially for the postal vote.

"The major challenge for the Commission is that the law imposes certain obligations such as bringing the withdrawal of a candidate to the attention of voters and ensuring that the name of the withdrawn candidate is omitted or deleted from all ballot papers before the election."

Under the current laws, Presidential election candidates can only withdraw 21 days before the election.

Zec also wants Government to separate funding for elections from the Commission's operational budget.

"It is recommended that funding of elections should be taken as a process, not an event.

"For example, capitalisation of the Commission, in terms of vehicles, office accommodation and other equipment, could have been separated from the funding of the actual election activity to avoid huge financial requirements at the same time," says Zec.

Further, it is also pushing for a law that stops media houses from endorsing candidates.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 85 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 590 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1692 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 826 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1306 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2300 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2998 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3109 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6220 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days