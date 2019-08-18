By-elections show Zanu-PF's prowess?

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has polled a total of 25 597 votes to the MDC Alliance's 11 369 in all by-elections held since last year's harmonised elections, statistics from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) have revealed.The figures show that around 60 percent of the voters, since last year's general elections, have voted for the ruling party.A schedule of statistics availed by ZEC to The Sunday Mail shows that the revolutionary party has remained the political party of choice for voters.This is in sharp contrast to the MDC Alliance which has consistently failed to prove its mettle in the ballot box, despite claiming to have popular support.According to ZEC; "The Commission has presently conducted a total of 14 by-elections (being) two National Assembly constituency elections and12 Local Authorities by-elections since the July 2018 Harmonised elections."Since last year's polls, ZEC has conducted two National Assembly by-elections in Mutoko North and Lupane, which were both won by Zanu-PF.In Mutoko, Zanu-PF candidate Rambidzai Nyabote trounced the MDC A after polling 11 141 votes compared to Bonface Mushore's 1 329.In the last by-election held in Lupane, Mbongeni Dube of Zanu-PF polled 6 396 against the MDC's Dalumazi Khumalo who amassed 4 505 votes.Zanu-PF also won nine out of the 12 local authority elections held in Chimanimani, Chegutu, Chtiungwiza, Beitbridge, Matobo, Bulawayo, Mutasa, Kadoma, Nyanga, Bikita Lupane, Nkayi and Bubi.Of the 12 by-elections, the Nelson Chamisa's MDC only won in Kadoma, Mutasa and Chitungwiza.The by-elections show a trend in which Zanu-PF has gained ground in areas that the opposition used to dominate.As a case in point, Zanu-PF won the Bulawayo municipality seat by amassing 1 899 votes against the MDC A's 1 278 in the metropolitan province which has been a stronghold of the MDC A.Political analyst Mr Goodwine Mureriwa said the by-election results compare closely with results of the 2018 harmonised election which gave Zanu-PF a two-thirds majority in Parliament."With a total 36 000 votes, there is a striking similarity with the 2018 elections especially given that Zanu-PF has amassed about 60 percent of the vote to the MDC's 40 percent," he said."These statistics are a clear reflection that Zanu-PF's two thirds majority, which by the way, has never been disputed by the MDC A, is no fluke."When it comes to the ballot, Zanu-PF is the dominant political party and these statistics emphatically prove this point."Mr Mureriwa said the statistics also prove that the MDC A poisoned politics of calling for protests and boycotting dialogue under the Political Actors Dialogue is counterproductive."Other opposition parties have taken advantage of the dialogue forum and they are using it to good effect by engaging with the President and expressing their views on political and socio-economic issues."By choosing demonstrations, the MDC A is shooting itself in the foot and alienating themselves from the masses while at the same time losing a good opportunity to air their grievances."The next by-elections will take place on September 7 (Mangwe National Assembly and Masvingo Ward 1), and on September 21, (Zaka East National Assembly and Insiza Ward 15).