5 contractors for Harare-Chirundu dualisation

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:35hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has completed the selection process of five contractors to undertake the Harare-Chirundu highway rehabilitation and its subsequent dualisation, with road surveys already under way.

The Harare-Chirundu Highway dualisation project is part of a US$2,7 billion Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu venture covering 971km. According to the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, the project has been divided into three sections; Beitbridge–Harare with 570km and 8 toll plazas), Harare–Chirundu constituting 342km and 6 Toll Plazas and the Harare ring road covering 59km with three Toll Plazas.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza (pictured right) confirmed the selection of the companies to be involved in the project.

"The selection of the five contractors is complete and we expect them to be on site in the next two weeks or so. The process of surveys is also ongoing," he said.

"We are doing the rehabilitation for the existing road and expansion. The other one is a new green-field and these are some of the surveys being carried out along the highway," he said.

Minister Matiza said he will soon announce contractors for the national project through a Government Gazette.

The Sunday Mail has also established that Government has engaged Japanese surveyors, who are already working along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

The Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway facilitates regional trade and the movement of millions of people between Southern, Central and East Africa.

Road works for the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway consist of a phased dualisation, rehabilitation and widening of the existing road from the current seven metre width to Southern Africa Transport and Communications Commission (SATTC) standards of 12,5 metre width, and adding climbing lanes where necessary.

Source - sundaymail

