Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe readies for introduction of electric cars

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:35hrs | Views
THE Government is putting in place modalities to introduce electric cars in the country as a stop gap measure aimed at reducing over reliance on traditional fuel in powering automobiles, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi said the introduction of electric vehicles was part of the many efforts being explored by the Government as it seeks alternative energy sources.

"When I spoke about electric cars (some time ago) I was the laughing stock. The idea behind an electric car is different from an iron whereby one irons their clothes while it's connected to the socket. People are quick to say there is no electricity, how are we going to power the cars but we have to plan because electric cars are part and parcel of us dealing with energy issues and so use of solar. It's very convenient that at every fuel service station we have solar powered charging points whereby one drives in and recharge," he said.

Electric cars have come under the spotlight in recent years as a way to reduce the effect of traditional fuel-powered motor vehicles on the environment.

"Now it's the time to think about incentivising these developments, for instance through encouraging investment in electric cars. In some countries there is both traditional fuel and other forms of energy to power cars so we really need to begin to think about how we can encourage investment in electric cars. It will have its own challenge, no doubt like how long will it take to charge but those are extra issues, it's like saying I can't buy a car because there is no fuel," said Adv Chasi.

The introduction of electric vehicles is expected to go a long way towards curbing the prevailing fuel shortages that continue to pose dire effects on the country's economy.

Adv Chasi said the private sector should take advantage of the existing business opportunity, which comes with introducing electric cars into the market.

"This is another business opportunity that is arising from the challenge we have now. People need to organise themselves and when there is a private sector demand to provide a certain service, the private sector influences Government to develop policies around it and rules and regulations. We are already looking at those, our legal research people are really looking at it and we want to plan for it in advance," he said.

Zera acting chief executive officer Mr Edington Mazambani said the authority was in the process of purchasing an electric vehicle to be used as part of its efforts of promoting energy efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

"Zera is in the process of procuring a demonstration electric vehicle as a way of raising public awareness on the benefits of the technology as compared to the traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. This is in line with the Zera mandate to promote energy efficiency and environmental protection. The technology will displace the polluting internal combustion engine vehicles with non-polluting electric vehicles' (zero CO2 emissions)," he said.

Mr Mazambani said the authority was involved in the policy formulation for electric vehicles.

"The Authority is facilitating developments of policy guidelines for Electric Vehicle's in the country and is also developing standards for charging stations, most of which would be expected to be run from solar parks - less reliance on the grid - thus making the EV technology a truly renewable and energy efficient one," he said.

According to Zera the country consumes an average of 2,4 million litres of diesel and 1,4 million litres of petrol per day with about 48 percent of the commodity being used for non-productive purposes.

"The fuel import bill would be reduced drastically following the uptake of electric vehicles in the country. Zera will roll out awareness campaigns of this technology," said Mr Mazambani.

In neighbouring South Africa carmakers Nissan Motor Company, BMW AG and Volkswagen are in talks to bring the electric-car revolution as the country's auto-factory floors make a move to avoid a risk of being left behind in the global switch to greener vehicles.

The industry is preparing a unified stance on electrification to present to the Government by the end of the year.

Among the goals is persuading lawmakers to reduce or drop a 23 percent import tariff on electric vehicles to help ramp up nascent domestic sales.

To date, there are no firm plans for electric-car or hybrid production in South Africa, but the government and industry agreed in 2018 to extend a manufacturing incentive programme, creating jobs and enabling models like the BMW X3 sport utility vehicle and Nissan's Novara pickup to be produced locally.

BMW's i3 and i8 are two of only three models currently available in the birth country of electric car pioneer Elon Musk, and only 620 units have been sold. Jaguar Land Rover introduced the I-Pace earlier this year, while Nissan is holding off on the launch of the latest Leaf until after an agreement is reached on import tariffs.

Elsewhere on the African continent, a plan by Volkswagen to introduce an electric-vehicle in Rwanda stands in contrast to a lack of other developments.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

19 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 600 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1708 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1311 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2304 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 3000 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3113 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6228 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1882 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days