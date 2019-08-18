Demonstrations disrupting flow of business

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition MDC-Alliance has been busy plotting to destabilise the country through nationwide demonstrations.The organisers claim they are demonstrating against the country's economic conditions, but the reality is that they are bent on forcing their way into Government through the back door and are keen to portray the country as a failed State to the outside world.The truth of the matter is that the generality of Zimbabweans have not benefited anything from the so-called demonstrations called by the opposition. With a good number of people into small to medium business enterprise, demonstrations have been a disruption to their business and way of life as they have lost time and opportunities.We have also witnessed from the past that such demonstrations end up violent, leading to damage to property, injury to people and even loss of life. So whose agenda are these so-called demonstrations serving? It is high time the people of Zimbabwe ignore calls to take part in such demonstrations that are not only illegal but also not benefiting them in any way.The media reported yesterday that MDC-Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa has threatened to unleash more violence in the streets after Friday's planned illegal demonstration failed to take off following a prohibition notice issued by the police in Harare.The police invoked the Public Order and Security Act and issued a prohibition notice against the intended demonstration after the regulatory authority gathered intelligence that the demonstrations would degenerate into violence. The ban was eventually confirmed by the High Court after it dismissed an application by the MDC-Alliance challenging the prohibition."We are clear that this is a long winter of discontent and expression of ourselves. It is not going to be a walk in the park, it is not instant coffee, it is not going to be easy because it is a struggle. It is the people's struggle. We are going to pursue every avenue, there is not going to be any rest until the people of Zimbabwe achieve a people's Government. A people's Government is going to be a creature of a settlement that has to come through comprehensive reforms, through a transition mechanism, through an understanding that a roadmap we put on the table is followed," said Mr Chamisa.On the contrary, Zimbabweans from all walks of life commended the courts for upholding a ban on an intended MDC-Alliance demonstration saying previous protests organised by the party had led to deaths and destruction of property.Mr Christopher Kamba who sells soft drinks in Harare's CBD, speaking to our sister paper The Herald, commended police for maintaining order in Harare."These demonstrations affect our future and that of our children, so the police have done a great job in maintaining peace and order. We cannot have lawlessness in the country simply because someone wants to get in power through unconstitutional means. We appeal to the law enforcement agencies to keep their presence in town so that hooligans will not disturb our operations," he said.Mr Abel Joseph Gurure, who is a vendor at Charge Office Bus Terminus, said he was against demonstrations. Youth chairman for Mbare vegetable market vendors Simbarashe Chakarowa said their business had been affected as only a few customers turned up."We are open as usual but today business is a bit low because of few customers. We are selling perishable goods such as bananas, potatoes, cabbages, which might be affected," Mr Chakarowa said.