Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government, labour back to negotiating table

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:38hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT will this week bring its employees under the auspices of the Apex council to the negotiating table to discuss the August to December cost of living adjustments.

This comes after Government last month awarded the civil servants a once-off $400 cushioning allowance.

Discussions have now begun on the cost of living adjustment which will further cushion civil servants from economic vagaries for the remaining five months.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Sekai Nzenza said the two parties were set to meet early this week to resume talks on the negotiations.

"As soon as we get a mandate from the Treasury on the allocation from the supplementary budget, we will convene.

"We are most definitely going to have it (the meeting). Government will not revert on its obligation with the cost of living adjustment set to be effective from August 1.

"We will not revert from our previous agreement."

Apex Council deputy chairperson Mr David Dzatsunga said the council was ready to begin negotiations with Government over the issue.

"We have been very clear with Government on our position which we would want fulfilled. We want the Government to multiply our October 2018 salaries by the current prevailing interbank market rate."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) general secretary Mr Tapson Sibanda said they were now waiting for the meeting.

"We now await for another round of talks with Government to negotiate for August to December cost of living adjustment.

"We expect the Government not to award us not less than $4 600 as demanded earlier," he said.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently said all civil servants will get their bonuses for the year in November.

In March civil servants received a salary increase of $400 million as part of their cost of living adjustment, with the Government promising another review of salaries in July this year.

Under this deal, a civil servant who was earning $441 is now getting $570, while those who were earning $519 saw their salaries rising to $649.

The salary increases ranged from 13 percent to 25 percent, depending on grade.

Last month, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza said the Government was working on introducing non-monetary incentives for its employees such as housing, transport and medical insurance.

Recently, civil servants got the green light to import vehicles duty-free as part of non-monetary incentives.

In addition, a $60 million housing facility was unveiled.


Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 28 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

52 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

1 hr ago | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

1 hr ago | 871 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

1 hr ago | 144 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

2 hrs ago | 2632 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

3 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

3 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

5 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 1918 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

5 hrs ago | 887 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

6 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days