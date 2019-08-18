Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Councillors petition Minister July Moyo

by Staff reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 09:39hrs | Views
A GROUP of councillors from Tsholotsho have petitioned the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo, concerning allegations of massive corruption within the Rural District Council.

Sunday News is in possession of a copy of the petition, where the councillors expressed unhappiness in the way council resolutions were being handled.

"This letter was necessitated by the unhappiness of councillors on the way the full council meeting of 28/03/19 was handled, pertaining to the Matupula Hunters issue. As councillors we expected to discuss and deliberate on this burning issue but it was only given a two-minute announcement without debate," read part of the petition.

It stated that the petition sought to set the record straight with regards to the renewal of the hunting contract between Matupula Hunters and Tsholotsho RDC.

" . . . on 29 March 2018 Tsholotsho RDC, at its full council meeting resolved to extend Matupula Hunters' contract by five years. Records are very clear on this, (1) full council minutes, (2) environment committee minutes and (3) resolutions records books. This contract is authentic as even the addendum was signed, this is legally binding. On 22 January 2019, as a new council, we re-affirmed this resolution realising the support that the community gets from Matupula Hunters in the form of developmental projects in this area of operation, such as construction of classroom blocks, teachers' cottages, drilling of community boreholes, construction of a clinic, employment creation, construction of a five star lodge, as well as paying school fees for some students," read the petition.

The councillors added that villagers in the Tsholotsho North concession were fully behind the decision.

"Surprisingly on 14 March 2019 the executive officers advertised a tender for the same concession. This was totally against our resolution of 22 January 2019. There was no council resolution for that tender until today. We did not rescind the old councillors' resolutions, so as to resolve for the tender for this concession. Therefore it is null and void. As councillors we reiterate our support for the rollover of Matupula Hunters contract to 2023. Our district has great potential in tourism for both local and foreign investors," read the petition.

Other allegations being levelled against the RDC are that there is a set of councillors who hatched a plan to take over the Tsholotsho North hunting concession.

"In the process of achieving this grand plan their strategy included the removal of the former CEO Mr Themba Moyo, other two senior officers, one of whom resigned due frustration. This cartel took advantage of the ministerial forensic report, which nailed the then CEO. During the early days of the cartel the aim was to remove the CEO, treasurer and the engineer then replace them with their own," read the petition.

Tsholotsho RDC council chairperson Councillor Esau Siwela said he was not aware of the existence of a petition or any allegations of corruption.

"The case with the hunting concessions is being dealt with at the courts. That is where we will get a response, for now we are waiting for a judgment," said Clr Siwela.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 28 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

52 mins ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

1 hr ago | 1017 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

1 hr ago | 870 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

1 hr ago | 144 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

2 hrs ago | 2632 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

3 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

3 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

5 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 1918 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

5 hrs ago | 887 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chicken Inn forced to release Augusto

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Lobengula clan wades into Chief Ndiweni case

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Murowa Diamonds swindled in aircraft purchase deal

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe family food basket hits $1 684,45 mark

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Bill ignorance irks MPs

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chamisa to change tact on demos

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Man jailed for stealing at a funeral

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa party's ex-workers eye MDC's govt grant

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zec pushes for transparency

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Fuel situation in Zimbabwe improves

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

13-year-old girl married off for $80 in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Teachers threaten chalks down

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe democratic space has shrunk

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Stanbic Bank recruits more student interns

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Caps Utd elevates Darling Dodo

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter engages Steve Dyer

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

FC Platinum shift base to Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangaga appoints five new judges

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe is a country of laws

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

War veterans recommend anti-sanctions holiday

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Police in 5-day cybercrime training

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Poison fearing Mphoko now a wanted man

6 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days