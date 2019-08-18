MDC councillors clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tempers flared at the Marondera council chambers last week as some councillors accused their counterparts of nicodemously hunting for a new town clerk without their knowledge.Marondera is searching for a new town clerk to replace Josiah Musuwo, who is expected to step down after more than three decades on the job.The town's deputy mayor Bornface Tagwirei told councillors during a full council meeting that they travelled to Mutare to meet a consultant, who will assistthem in recruiting the new town clerkThis did not go well with Ward 7 councillor Dominic Matangira, who accused Tagwirei and other councillors of doing the recruitment behind their backs.However, the atmosphere calmed following the intervention of mayor Chengetai Murowa, who revealed that Musuwo was asked to ensure a smooth succession before heretires in February next year.